The US reiterates military support for Taiwan and China threatens: “They are turning the island into a powder keg”

The Chinese returns to condemn the US attitude on the dossier Taiwan. In particular, to disturb the People’s Republic is the sale of weapons a Taipei from Washington. A choice, explained the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Mao Ningwhich “severely violates the ‘One China‘ principle (also recognized by the United States, ndr) and the three joint Sino-US communiqués. Recently, the United States and Taiwan have continued to increase military ties. This proves once again that the United States is turning Taiwan into one tinderbox“.

Ning’s words come as a result of the decision of the American defense industry delegation to reiterate its willingness “to participate in the independent defense plan” of the island, in order to strengthen its deterrence in order to avoid conflicts, according to local media. “In this regard, the attitude of Taiwanese compatriots is very clear”, observed the spokeswoman, recalling that near the forum, representatives of various Taiwanese groups shouted slogans against “the warmongers peddle war” and against “the entrustment to third states to seek independence and for lure wolves into the house“.

Hence the appeal that smacks of a warning launched in Washington: “We urge the US once again to respect the principle of ‘One China‘, to stop selling weapons to Taiwan, to cut the related military ties and to avoid creating tensions In the Strait of Taiwan. China will take resolute and forceful measures to defend its sovereignty and security. Any external force that interferes in China‘s internal affairs and undermines the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait will bear responsibility for its wrong actions and he will pay the price“.

This is only the latest episode in the context of high tension between the two world powers regarding the question of Taiwan which has led China to simulate an invasion of the island several times and Washington to provoke the People’s Republic militarily. Last week, the premier Chen Chien-jen confirmed that Taiwan is in talks with Washington about potential stockpiles of weapons “on or near the island,” pursuant to the National Defense Authorization Act approved by the US Congress at the end of 2022.