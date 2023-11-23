The US repelled an attack with Houthi drones launched against one of its warships in the Red Sea

US Warship Intercepts Houthi Drone Attack in the Red Sea

A United States warship patrolling the Red Sea successfully intercepted multiple drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, according to the US military command in the Middle East (Centcom). The warship repelled the drone attacks without sustaining any damage or casualties, as confirmed by Centcom in a social media post.

This incident comes after the Houthi rebels previously announced the launch of cruise missiles targeted at the Israeli city of Eilat, which were intercepted by the Israeli Army. Following these developments, a US Navy ship in the Red Sea shot down three missiles and several drones fired by Houthi rebels in an attack that the Pentagon said was aimed at Israel.

The Houthi rebels, who have aligned themselves with Iran, have declared themselves part of the “axis of resistance” and have carried out a series of drone and missile attacks towards Israel in response to the conflict in Gaza. They have also threatened to target Israeli shipping due to the country’s conflict with the Hamas terrorist group, backed by Iran.

In a recent escalation, Houthi rebels captured a cargo ship and its crew of 25 at the entrance to the Red Sea. Footage broadcast by Al Masira television, which is close to the Houthis, showed a helicopter painted with the flags of Yemen and Palestine landing on the ship. Masked fighters armed with assault rifles then descended onto the ship, prompting the crew to comply with their demands.

The Israeli military has called the seizure of the cargo ship a “very serious incident of global consequence,” while a US military official described it as “a flagrant violation of international law.”

As tensions and hostilities continue to escalate in the region, the situation remains volatile. The international community is closely monitoring developments as the conflict involving Houthi rebels and their actions in the Red Sea pose a threat to regional stability.

