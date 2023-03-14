13.03.2023

The United States and South Korea will launch a joint military exercise lasting at least 10 days on the 13th. North Korea, angered by this move, tested two more missiles in the early morning of the 12th and criticized the United States for taking advantage of the military exercise to suppress North Korea internationally with the “human rights card”. , with sinister intentions.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Faced with the growing threat from North Korea, South Korea and the United States launched the largest joint military exercise in five years to strengthen defense cooperation on Monday (March 13). Pyongyang has warned that such exercises may be regarded as a “declaration of war” and tested missiles again on Sunday (12th), following a series of prohibited weapons tests in recent days.

The U.S. and South Korea will hold the “Freedom Shield” military exercise for at least 10 days starting today, and said the joint exercise will focus on “continuous changes in the security situation” caused by the heightened threat from North Korea. Earlier this month, before the launch of the “Freedom Shield” military exercise, the Seoul military also revealed in a rare way that it was holding a “Teak Knife” military exercise with Washington’s special forces, which will simulate strikes on key North Korean facilities.

The series of drills apparently angered North Korea, which sees it as a rehearsal for an invasion.

North Korea’s official media “Korean Central News Agency” reported on the 13th that a North Korean submarine launched two “strategic cruise missiles” from the waters near its east coast in the early morning of the 12th.

The purpose of the missile test was to confirm the reliability of its weapon system and measure the “water-to-ground attack combat posture” of the North’s submarine force, which is one of the elements of its “nuclear deterrence,” KCNA reported.

The Korean Central News Agency stated that the missile test was successful, demonstrating its unchanging stance against “U.S. imperialism” and “South Korean puppet rebel groups” with “overwhelming and powerful strength”. Earlier, North Korea has repeatedly stated that its nuclear weapons and missile programs are prepared for self-defense.

North Korea test-fires 2 missiles from its submarine in the early hours of the 12th



The South Korean military said earlier on the 13th that it had detected a missile launch from a North Korean submarine near its eastern port of Sinpo on the 12th. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the intelligence agencies of South Korea and the United States were analyzing the details of the operation.

According to the Singaporean media “Channel News Asia (CNA)”, Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, commented on this: “Pyongyang has a military capability under development, and it wants to test it anyway, and likes to use Washington as an example. cooperation with Seoul as an excuse.”

North Korean Foreign Ministry: U.S. Uses “Human Rights Card” to Repress

According to another report by the Korean Central News Agency on the 13th, when the United States and South Korea jointly conducted “large-scale war exercises”, they also drove their “servant forces” to force an informal meeting in the UN Security Council to “discuss the unwarranted North Korea” Human rights issues'”, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement expressing strong condemnation and opposition.

According to reports, the DPRK Foreign Ministry criticized that whenever the United States fails to “destroy” North Korea with the nuclear issue, it will use the despicable “human rights card” to suppress it. Human rights have become a tool for the United States to interfere in North Korea’s internal affairs. It is the right of the country. In order to safeguard the right of the country, it is the legitimate right of a sovereign state to use all available means.” It will “take super strong countermeasures” against the US-South Korea joint exercises and the suppression of human rights in the United States.

(comprehensive report)

