The US secretary of state talks about freedom of the press and is interrupted by two supporters of Julian Assange: “Free him” – Video

The intervention at Washington Post by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinkon the occasion of World press freedom daywas discontinued by two supporters of Julian Assange who stormed onto the stage. Protesters waving placards demanding the release of the founder of WikiLeaks they were immediately taken away by Blinken’s security agents who stood up and asked them to “go easy”.

Sign the petition here to ask the Italian institutions to break the silence on Julian Assange