The US should respect the wishes of the people of Middle East countries

In response to the United States‘ condemnation of the League of Arab States’ re-admission of Syria, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on the 10th that the United States should respect the wishes of the people of Middle Eastern countries and stop engaging in coercive diplomacy.

“The Middle East is the Middle East of the people of the Middle East, and the affairs of the Middle East should be independently decided by the people of the Middle East.” Wang Wenbin said that the United States should respect the wishes of the people of the Middle East countries, stop engaging in coercive diplomacy, stop undermining the dialogue and reconciliation process of the Middle East countries, and stop trying to split the Middle East by creating conflicts .

