The Biden administration has summoned the Israeli ambassador to the US to express “concern” about the new law on settlements in the occupied territories. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman “met with Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog today in Washington,” said spokeswoman Vedant Patel.

“The deputy secretary expressed US concern over legislation passed by the Israeli Knesset that revokes important aspects of the 2005 disengagement law, including a ban on settlements in the northern West Bank. They also discussed the importance that all parties refrain from actions or rhetoric that could further inflame tensions ahead of the holidays of Ramadan, Passover and Passover”.

The unscheduled meeting between Herzog and Deputy Secretary of State Sherman is an extraordinarily rare step to protest legislation passed by the Knesset, for which experts and officials have struggled to find a precedent.

Meanwhile, according to Syrian media, Israel has conducted air strikes against several targets including the capital Damascus, the international airport of Aleppo and the Latakia area.