The US Supreme Court denies emergency consideration of Trump’s immunity. The tycoon rejoices: the beginning of his processes towards slippage

The United States Supreme Court rejected special prosecutor Jack Smith’s request to quickly rule on presidential immunity invoked by Donald Trump in the proceedings against him for theassault on Congress of the January 6, 2021. Smith had asked for an urgent assessment of the existence or otherwise of immunity, bypassing the normal procedure that goes through Appellate courtsciting the trial a Richard Nixon of 1974, in which the former president was forced by the Supreme Court to hand over White House documents.

Read Also

Trump excluded from primaries in Colorado: “He is ineligible after the attack on Capitol Hill”

As usual, the judges did not publicly justify the sentence. The rejection of the accelerated examination represents a victory for the tycoon, who had asked for a decision in this sense: at this point, in fact, it is likely that the start of the trial in Washington will be postponed beyond March 4, 2024the day before “Super Tuesday” of the Republican primaries, the day on which the greatest number of states go to the vote. Trump, who is running for a new term as president, is seeking to postpone the four criminal cases he is facing after the November elections.

Previous Article

In Milei’s Argentina the salary arrives in kind. Companies will be able to pay in bitcoin or in food

Share this: Facebook

X

