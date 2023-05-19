The US Supreme Court doesn’t hold IT companies accountable for user posts

Loading player

The Supreme Court of the United States has pronounced on two different cases giving reason to IT companies such as Google, Facebook and Twitter and establishing that they are not legally responsible for the propaganda content in support of terrorist organizations published by their users. The sentences were eagerly awaited because it was thought they would concern the Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a United States law passed in 1996 that guarantees that IT companies cannot be held legally responsible for the content published by their users, such as posts on social networks. In fact, however, the Court avoided ruling directly on Section 230.

The first case, “Twitter v. Taamneh”, concerned Nawras Alassaf, who died during the attack in a club in Istanbul carried out on January 1, 2017 by a member of ISIS: the relatives of the victim believed that Twitter, Google and Facebook could be considered partly responsible for the attack because their efforts to remove the terrorist group’s content had not been effective enough. An appeals court ruled that the companies could be prosecuted under anti-terrorism laws that allow victims’ families to sue those who provided material assistance to perpetrators of terrorist attacks.

Twitter had turned to the Supreme Court to overturn this decision and the Court agreed with it. Conservative leaning judge Clarence Thomas, in his opinion, wrote that “the plaintiffs’ allegations are not sufficient to establish that the defendants helped and encouraged ISIS to carry out the attack in question”. The judge also wrote that the platforms’ failure to remove ISIS content “was not sufficient to establish their liability for aiding and abetting” which requires allegations and evidence of knowing and substantive assistance. A decision contrary to that taken, he added, would have exposed the platforms to potential liability for “every single terrorist act of ISIS committed anywhere in the world“.

The Court’s decision in this first case allowed the judges to avoid ruling on the scope of Section 230. The second case concerned Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old American student killed in Paris during the terrorist attacks that took place on November 13 2015. The group of bombers – whose only survivor, Salah Abdeslam, was sentenced to life imprisonment – had claimed its membership in ISIS. Gonzalez’s parents and some associations that had followed their case from a legal point of view claimed that the attackers had become radicalized and linked to the Islamic State also by watching videos posted on YouTube. Essentially, they believed YouTube was partially responsible for their daughter’s death, and therefore sued both YouTube and Google, the company that owned it at the time (both are now part of Alphabet).

This case concluded with an unsigned three-page opinion in which the Court merely upheld a lower court’s ruling that Google could not be prosecuted for aiding and abetting. In the opinion there is also explicitly written that the Court, in relation to this case, would not have “dealt with the application of Section 230″. He therefore referred it to the Court of Appeal «in the light of the decision» “Twitter v. Taamneh”.

The two sentences of the Supreme Court were eagerly awaited because it was thought they could directly concern one of the most important pieces of the internet as we know it today: Section 230 which has often been the subject of criticism and discussion in debates on freedom of expression online, especially on social networks. It was introduced in 1996, when the internet was starting to spread all over the world, and particularly in the United States: there were no social networks or smartphones, e-commerce was still in its infancy, companies that operated exclusively online were very rare . In short, it was thought that the Internet was a “neutral” structure, an empty box whose contents were created and shared by users, and that therefore they were the ones who had to answer for it from a legal point of view, if any.

Even the most widespread social networks, almost all of which are American, until a few years ago claimed to be essentially neutral platforms, with very little impact on the diffusion and circulation of their contents. In recent years it has been understood that things are no longer like this: various journalistic investigations they proved for example, how the YouTube algorithm that suggests to the user which videos to watch offers increasingly polarized and radical content, in the hope of keeping him increasingly hooked to the screen (and therefore to the advertising content with which YouTube intersperses its videos).

QAnon, the most widespread far-right conspiracy theory in US politics, has gained tens of thousands of followers thanks to the dissemination of its videos on YouTube and Facebook, as well as the proliferation of its content on some more text-based social networks such as Reddit and 4Chan. In recent years, the rapid increase in terrorist propaganda content, as well as racist, misogynistic and hostile to the LGBTQ+ community, has made it necessary for the platforms to monitor increasingly tighter controls, hence the fine-tuning of internal moderation mechanisms.

According to some observers, all these activities, both the suggestion of contents to be enjoyed and, more in the background, a greater intervention on moderation, effectively make the large platforms comparable to publishers, and therefore more distant from what Section 230 envisages in the States States and similar laws in other countries.

Facebook and other IT companies have always rejected this vision: they argue that they cannot be equated to publishers, because they still offer a different and unrelated service to the production of their own content and have welcomed the Supreme Court rulings as a victory.

