The US Supreme Court has blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debts

The US Supreme Court on Friday blocked a plan unveiled last year by President Joe Biden to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt, potentially affecting up to 43 million Americans. Biden announced the plan after suspending loan repayments for several months during the pandemic, and fulfilling an election promise he made during the 2020 presidential campaign: the plan, in most cases, called for the cancellation of $10,000 of debts per person, and $20,000 in some specific cases.

In November 2022, the courts of various US states had opposed Biden’s plan, the provision had been temporarily blocked and the intervention of the Supreme Court, the most important court in the United States with regard to the laws enacted in the United States, had been requested. country and their relationship to the Constitution. Until now, the Biden administration had argued that the plan was legal under a 2003 federal law (known by the acronym of the “HEROES Act”) that authorizes the Department of Education to modify financial assistance to students during wars or national emergencies (in this case due to the pandemic): according to the Supreme Court, however, the plan went beyond the powers granted to the Department of Education even in the cases provided for by this law.

From August to November, that is from the announcement of Biden to block the plan by the courts, 26 million people in the United States had asked for the cancellation of debts accumulated for student loans.

