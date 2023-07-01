The US Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a web designer who asked to be able to deny her services on marriage ads to same-sex couples

The US Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of a web designer who asked for an exemption from providing her wedding announcement services to same-sex couples under the First Amendment to the US Constitution. The first amendment establishes, among other things, freedom of speech and guarantees that American laws do not hinder the free exercise of a religion: in the case, the woman argued that forcing her by law to produce marriage announcements for couples of the same sex would have restricted his freedom of worship.

The court’s decision could set a precedent that could allow people to plead freedom of expression and religious freedoms to refuse to provide services to people in the LGBT+ community.

The case had been brought to court for the first time in 2016: at the time the woman, called Lorie Smith and of evangelical Christian religion, had requested an exemption from a law in the state of Colorado, where she resided, which prohibits a series of discrimination including those based on sexual orientation. Her goal was to obtain a court order allowing her to refuse to provide her wedding announcement services to same-sex couples without incurring legal issues under Colorado’s anti-discrimination law.

A federal court in Denver, Colorado, had ruled that there was no constitutional basis that allowed the woman to ignore a state law like the one in question, as had already happened in other cases in which other federal courts had to rule on cases which concerned people opposed to homosexual marriages: the woman had thus appealed to the Supreme Court – the most important court in the United States for what concerns the laws enacted in the country and their relationship with the Constitution – which overturned that decision by 6 votes (those of conservative judges, who are the majority) to 3 (those of progressive judges).