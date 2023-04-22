The US Supreme Court has said the abortion pill must remain affordable

On Friday, the United States Supreme Court, the highest federal court in the country, temporarily blocked the decision of a Texas federal court on Friday, April 6, which ordered mifepristone, one of the two drugs used for years in the country for abortions. The Supreme Court has ruled that the abortion pill must remain accessible in the country, upholding an appeal against the Texas ruling filed by the administration of President Joe Biden and by Danco Laboratories, the company that manufactures the pill.

The Supreme Court’s decision was eagerly awaited: the Court had suspended the Texas sentence a week after its pronouncement, and was due to rule on its legitimacy last Wednesday. However, he had extended the suspension by another two days, postponing his decision to Friday 21 April.

Friday’s ruling from the Supreme Court is the most important pronunciation on the right to have an abortion following the annulment, last June, of the right to abortion at the federal level. The annulment had been decided precisely by the Supreme Court, which had overturned the historic decision which since 1973 guaranteed access to voluntary abortion throughout the US national territory, known as the sentence “Roe v. Wade”.

In recent years, the US Supreme Court has taken increasingly conservative positions due to its composition: out of nine justices, six are conservative in orientation, three of whom were appointed between 2017 and 2020 by former President Donald Trump. Friday’s decision itself was not unanimous: two of the six conservative judges, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, openly disputed the sentence. Among the judges of the Supreme Court Alito is one of the most convinced naysayers of the right to abortion.

The access to the abortion pill guaranteed by the Supreme Court is in any case temporary: the case must also be discussed by the Federal Court of Appeal which has jurisdiction on Texas, whose next hearing is set for May 17. Appeals may also be presented against the Supreme Court ruling, but they take a long time, so access to mifepristone will almost certainly be guaranteed at least until next year.

