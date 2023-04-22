The US Supreme Court maintains access to the abortion pill

Listen to the audio version of the article

The US Supreme Court has decided to maintain access to the abortion pill, establishing that the drug, used in more than half of abortions in the US, can continue to be used. A Texas federal judge earlier this month decided to suspend the administration of mifepristonea synthetic steroid used as a chemical abortion drug and approved by the FDA.

The mifepristone case will now be examined by the Court of Appeal before probably returning to the Supreme Court. Either way, the court ruling means that access to the drug will remain unchanged until at least next year, allowing patients to get abortions with the drug in states where it was previously available.

Two judges, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, disagreed with the decision adopted by the Court. The Biden administration, wrote Alito, “did not show” that the stop “would have caused irreparable damage”.

Vittorio Biden’s policy

The decision offered a political victory for the Biden administration, which he has always defended access to the drug in the latest fierce legal battle over reproductive rights in the United States. The president praised the decision and said he continued to support the FDA’s approval of the pill. “As a result of the Supreme Court hold, mifepristone remains available and approved for safe and effective use as we continue this fight in the courts,” Biden said in a statement. “The stakes couldn’t be higher for women across America. I will continue to fight political attacks on women’s health.”