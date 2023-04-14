Home World The US Supreme Court maintains access to the abortion pill. The suspension of the block on sale has been extended
World

The US Supreme Court maintains access to the abortion pill. The suspension of the block on sale has been extended

by admin
The US Supreme Court maintains access to the abortion pill. The suspension of the block on sale has been extended

US Supreme Court Chief Justice Samuel Alito has extended the suspension of restrictions on the abortion pill, effectively guaranteeing full access to the drug. Cnn reports it. The decision comes after both the pharmaceutical company that produces the pill and the Biden administration have turned to the highest American court.

In fact, the battle over abortion has rekindled in the United States, after the historic Roe vs. Wade sentence was overturned by the supreme court. This time at the center of the clash was Mifepristone, the main drug used as an abortion pill (in combination with Misoprostol) in more than half of the abortions in the USA, where it has been on the market for 23 years after the authorization of the Food and Drug Administration (Fda, the federal agency for foods and drugs).

Matthew Kacsmaryk, a controversial Texas Republican federal judge appointed by Donald Trump, had decided to suspend him for safety reasons, espousing the cause of some doctors and pro-life groups. But less than an hour later, Thomas O. Rice, another federal judge in the (Democratic) state of Washington appointed by Barack Obama, had taken the opposite decision, decreeing that the pill remain on the market in at least 17 democratic states, those they filed another lawsuit, this one against the FDA’s suspension of the pill. Both magistrates have postponed the entry into force of their provision, allowing a week for any appeals.

See also  Australia flood death toll rises to 20, about 60,000 receive evacuation orders

You may also like

In France, green light for the wise men...

a show of power and promise for the...

The National y Phoebe Bridgers juntos en “Your...

New threat from North Korea: solid fuel missile...

Partizan vs. Real in the Euroleague playoffs |...

Work, Lidl is hiring again. Positions open in...

The US Supreme Court maintains access to the...

Partizan beat Panathinaikos Dante Exum statement | Sport

Sanja Marinković receives bad comments from women |...

«If women don’t work, it’s the fault of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy