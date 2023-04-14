Home World The US Supreme Court maintains access to the abortion pill
World

The US Supreme Court maintains access to the abortion pill

by admin
The US Supreme Court maintains access to the abortion pill

The American Supreme Court, in a sentence issued by the judge Samuel A. Alito Jr., extended the suspension of restrictions on the abortion pill, effectively guaranteeing full access to the drug. The decision comes after both the pharmaceutical company that produces the pill and the Biden administration have turned to the highest American court. The Court extended the temporary suspension to Wednesday 19, ensuring its availability pending the decision – of the same Court – on a formal and longer duration suspension.

See also  Orban, new nationalist party with Salvini and the Poles

You may also like

In France, green light for the wise men...

a show of power and promise for the...

The National y Phoebe Bridgers juntos en “Your...

New threat from North Korea: solid fuel missile...

Partizan vs. Real in the Euroleague playoffs |...

The US Supreme Court maintains access to the...

Work, Lidl is hiring again. Positions open in...

Partizan beat Panathinaikos Dante Exum statement | Sport

Sanja Marinković receives bad comments from women |...

«If women don’t work, it’s the fault of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy