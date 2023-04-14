Home World The US Supreme Court suspended rulings limiting access to the abortion pill
The US Supreme Court on Friday suspended rulings that in the past week had significantly restricted access to mifepristone, one of the two drugs used for years in the country for abortions. It is a temporary block because the Supreme Court itself will soon have to express itself on the legitimacy of the sentence of a federal court in Texas which last week ordered the removal of mifepristone from the market throughout the United States: according to the judge of that court, Matthew Kacsmaryk , the Food and Drug Administration – the US government agency that deals with the regulation of food and pharmaceutical products – did not have the necessary authority to approve mifepristone when it did in 2000.

After the Texas ruling, President Joe Biden’s administration asked for the intervention of the Supreme Court to defend access to mifepristone: according to Associated Press it can wait a decision as early as next week. In the meantime, however, a federal appeals court had further intervened on the Texan sentence, establishing that mifepristone could continue to be sold, but with significant restrictions. The Supreme Court instead blocked all these sentences issued by lower courts, pending a definitive ruling on the case: in the meantime, mifepristone is still accessible.

The Supreme Court has a conservative majority (6 of the nine judges are conservative) and last year it overturned the historic sentence that since 1973 had guaranteed access to abortion at the federal level. Following that decision, in the last year many conservative states in the United States have introduced increasingly stringent laws on abortion, to the point of banning it almost completely.

