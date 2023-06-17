The USA asked Serbia to release the Kosovo police officers Info

The United States government today asked Serbia to immediately release three Kosovo police officers.

Source: KoSSev – Kosovo Sever Portal

“We call on President Aleksandar Vučić and the Government of Serbia to immediately and unconditionally release the three Kosovo police officers who were detained on June 14. Their arrest and detention on false charges worsened the already tense situation.”State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement, Voice of America reports.

Miller again called on Serbia and Kosovo to implement the European Union’s three-point plan and to “return without delay to the EU-mediated dialogue.”

On Thursday, in response to questions from journalists, Miller said that both sides must take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions, which includes the unconditional release of Kosovo policemen.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar said at an online briefing on Friday that the US is carefully monitoring the situation with the arrested Kosovo police officers and is gathering all the facts, but that it is clear that they had no intention of being in Serbia.

(FoNet)