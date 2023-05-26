The USA imposed sanctions on Maslov, the head of the Wagner | group Info

The United States today imposed sanctions on the head of the Wagner militant group in Mali, accusing him of trying to cover up efforts to obtain military equipment for use in Ukraine and to operate through Mali and other countries.

In a statement, the US Treasury Department accused Ivan Aleksandrovich Maslov, whom it described as the head of “Wagner” units and their chief administrator based in Mali, of working in close cooperation with government officials to deploy the group in Mali.

“The Ministry’s sanctions against the top representative of “Wagner” in Mali identify and disrupt a key operative who supports the group’s global activities”said Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Monday, May 22, that there are indications that “Wagner” is trying to buy military systems from foreign suppliers and deliver those weapons through Mali.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the US accusations as false and urged Washington to consider the consequences of its own military exports.

