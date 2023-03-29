The USA has become the largest exporter of oil in the EU and replaced Russia in that position, “Eurostat” announced on Tuesday.

Izvor: Shutterstock

According to Eurostat data, Russian deliveries to the region decreased from 31 percent in January 2022 to only 4 percent in December. American exports in the same period jumped from 13 to 18 percent.

EU countries have reduced imports of Russian crude oil after the launch of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, which caused a shake-up in energy supplies in the bloc and on the global market, “Rasha Today” reminds.

In December, Brussels imposed an embargo on seaborne Russian oil, along with a $60 price ceiling on oil exports, as part of a sixth package of sanctions against Moscow.

This was followed by a ban on the import of petroleum products from Russia into the EU, which entered into force in February.

Meanwhile, Russia says it has completely redirected all of its oil exports from “enemy states” to new markets, with supplies now destined for Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

The Vice President of the Russian Government, Aleksandar Novak, said that Russian oil deliveries to India are over increased 22 timesand that oil deliveries to China increased by eight percent in 2022.

Reuters recently reported that most oil contracts between India and Russia are transacted in other currencies, undermining the US dollar’s decades-old dominance in international oil trade.

(Mondo/Agencies)