The USA returns to UNESCO after 5 years: they had abandoned the UN organization with Donald Trump

The United States they come back inUnesco and thus close a five-year chapter, which began with the exit from the UN organization decided during the administration Trump. The return was ratified with the vote of the member countries and to vote in favor of the return of the States there were 132 nations, against 15 abstentions and 10 against, among them Iran, Syria, Chinese e Russia.

The October 2017 decision formalized by a communication from the then Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, had caused much discussion and became a reality on December 31, 2018. Already in 2011however, Washington had funding suspended to the agency following the recognition of the Palestine as its member. The decision “was not taken lightly – the State Department specified in 2017 – and reflects the concerns of the United States about the growing backwardness of UNESCO, the need for a fundamental reform of the organization and its persistent prejudices anti-Israel“.

A move that had attracted compliments from the premier Benjamin Netanyahu: “President Trump’s decision is courageous and moral, because Unesco has become a theater of the absurd and because it distorts history rather than preserving it”.

