The USA will request Prigogine’s extradition if he is in a country with which there is an extradition agreement Info

The USA will request Prigogine's extradition if he is in a country with which there is an extradition agreement

The USA will request Prigogine's extradition if he is in a country with which there is an extradition agreement

The United States of America (USA) wants the private military company “Wagner” to be disbanded, said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

“We would obviously like to see “Wagner” disbanded and for the group to cease its activities in Ukraine and around the world,” Miller told reporters.

He added that the US would seek to take legal action against Yevgeny Prigozhin if he appeared in a country with which Washington has an extradition treaty.

“We don’t have an extradition agreement with Russia or Belarus. I’m not going to talk about law enforcement issues,” Miller said, when asked if Prigozhin was still under indictment in connection with the investigation into alleged interference in the 2016 election and whether efforts were underway. to arrest him.

On Friday, June 23, the owner of “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian Ministry of Defense of attacks on the camps of that military group. “Wagner” fighters then occupied the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don.

The ministry rejected the accusations, and the Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal investigation against Prigogine for organizing a military rebellion in the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the public on Saturday, June 24, and described the actions of “Wagner” as armed rebellion and treason, and promised strict measures against the rebels.

Today, Prigozhin released an 11-minute video in which he stated that his intention was never to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin, but wanted to call to account the leaders he blames for “mistakes” in the war in Ukraine.

SRNA

