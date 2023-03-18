After the week of European cups and yesterday’s advances, la is back on the field A league, with the race of 15 of the U-Power Stadium between the Monza by Raphael Palladino and the Cremona of David Ballardinivalid for the 27th matchday of Serie A ended 1-1 with goals from Daniel Ciofani and Carlos Augusto, for both the fifth goal in the league: very different situation for the two Lombards, with the hosts now safe, at an altitude of 34 points and returning from three useful results in a row and the guests now almost doomed, penultimate at an altitude of 13, minus 11 from safety. A particular challenge for Adriano Galliani and Ariedo Braida, fellow adventurers at Milan and today’s rivals. In the first half Carnesecchi saves from Izzo and Carlos Augusto, two chances for Petagna and one for Ciurria. In the second Colpani devours the advantage in the final. Guests on the field with a totally white shirt and no names, dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the club.