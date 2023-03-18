Home World The usual Carlos Augusto takes back Ciofani: Monza-Cremonese ends 1-1 | First page
World

The usual Carlos Augusto takes back Ciofani: Monza-Cremonese ends 1-1 | First page

by admin
The usual Carlos Augusto takes back Ciofani: Monza-Cremonese ends 1-1 | First page

After the week of European cups and yesterday’s advances, la is back on the field A league, with the race of 15 of the U-Power Stadium between the Monza by Raphael Palladino and the Cremona of David Ballardinivalid for the 27th matchday of Serie A ended 1-1 with goals from Daniel Ciofani and Carlos Augusto, for both the fifth goal in the league: very different situation for the two Lombards, with the hosts now safe, at an altitude of 34 points and returning from three useful results in a row and the guests now almost doomed, penultimate at an altitude of 13, minus 11 from safety. A particular challenge for Adriano Galliani and Ariedo Braida, fellow adventurers at Milan and today’s rivals. In the first half Carnesecchi saves from Izzo and Carlos Augusto, two chances for Petagna and one for Ciurria. In the second Colpani devours the advantage in the final. Guests on the field with a totally white shirt and no names, dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the club.

See also  Migratory flows, for 15 out of 27 countries agreement for the redistribution of those rescued at sea: quotas set by individual states

You may also like

The end of Tony Blair after the war...

The Monegros Desert Festival reveals its complete line...

Granerud won Vikersund and the World Cup |...

The main trend for spring 2023 shoes for...

Lombardo, “Me mayor? Only if the Mpa goes...

Telimar throws the Italian Cup behind them and...

Summary: Japan’s aerospace industry frequently suffers setbacks, experts...

The main trend for spring 2023 granny shoes...

Tomislav Mančić left a farewell letter Info

The anniversary of the invasion of Iraq and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy