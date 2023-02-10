THE VALUES FOR WHICH WE MUST LIVE AND, ABOVE ALL, GET OUT OF THE BALLS









TV VISION: Francesco Toscano leads the forum with Pino Cabras, Guido Salerno Aletta and Fulvio Grimaldi

He:

But what kind of scoundrels, criminals, thieves, corruptors, corrupted, extorted are those of the European Union!

Who are the geopolitical players in this gigantic corruptive maneuver intended to determine the balance of power between Europe and the Middle East?

How come nobody talks about the Fifth Column of Western colonialism which is the Muslim Brotherhood, reigning over the tyrannies of Qatar, Turkey, Morocco, Tripoli (Libya), operating as a terrorist mercenary and trustees of the West in Syria, Libya, Iraq, Africa, the Balkans and forced out of Egypt?

Come, ladies and gentlemen, the more people come in, the more things are discovered and the more criminals are seen.