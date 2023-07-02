the “Venezia” wins the last great challenge of an exciting season. Mini and feminine at the Borgo / Photos and videos

Livorno, 2 July 2023 – Maritime Palio of Livorno: today, Sunday 2 July, the last round of the Livorno rowing competitions calendar took place.

Venice in triumph

The start of the races at 18.30 with Mini palio juniors e female: Borgo Cappuccini wins both. But the “Palio 2023” belongs to Venice, who detaches everyone in the final rush and takes home the trophy in 10’23”8. A triumph, a sought after, desired, centered and deserved victory.

The Venice crew wins the Palio marinaro Livorno 2023 (Photo Novi)

Mascagni terrace crowded with the public, a wonderful glance, a great celebration of people and tradition for Livorno. The bad weather forced the closing appointment of the 2023 season, which coincides with the 85th edition, to be postponed by one day.

New photos

Quite choppy sea today: more tiring to deal with, especially for those who find themselves at land buoys, due to the backwash that causes water to take on board. “But the race course is certainly spectacular, exhilarating”, as he also underlines Mayor Luca Salvetti.

Minipalio at Borgo Cappuccini

Borgo Minipalio (Photo Novi)

At 18.34 the junior race. Good 1 Borgo Cappuccini; good 2 Ardenza; good 3 Labrone; good 4 San Marco Pontino; good 5 San Jacopo; good 6 Salviano; good 7 Venezia; good 8 Eggs.

Competition field of the Minipalio

It is immediately a race for two on the competition field which foresees the distance of a thousand meters and a halfway point: Eggs e Borgo engage in a beautiful head-to-head, with theblack and white armour (in water 1) who recovers the gap and wins after a deadly rush.

BorgoOvosodo, Pontino, Venezia, Ardenza, Labrone, Salviano, San Jacopo the order of arrival of the junior race, also called “Minipalio”.

Official times: Borgo 5’56″6, Ovosodo 6’00″5, Pontino 6’08″0, Venice 6’15″0, Ardenza 6’17″2, Labrone 6’39″8, Salviano 6’58″9, San Jacopo 7’02″7.

Exultation of Borgo for the victory in the Minipalio (Photo Novi)

At the Borgo also the feminine

The goiter of Borgo also wins in the women’s race.

At the mark 1 Borgo Cappuccini, at the mark 2 Salviano, at the mark 3 Ardenza, at the mark 4 Labrone and at the mark 5 Ovosodo.

The female crew of Borgo Cappuccini (Photo Novi)

The girls from the Benci Centro Ovosodo are off to a good start, but Borgo Cappuccini steps forward and overtakes putting distance. At the halfway point, the black and white crew is just ahead of the white and yellow crew. Well Labrone to follow. After the halfway point the goiter of Borgo tries the draw and wins the title in the sprint ahead of Ovosodo and Labrone. A spectacular ending, very good all the girls. All!

The scenery

Even the president of Livorno Joel Esciua to see the Palio Marinaro (Photo Novi)

The “race of the sea” has as its backdrop the stretch that goes from the Aquarium to Bagni Pancaldi: two thousand meters with three buoy laps and a duration of around 10 minutes for i goiters with ten oars.

The sea creates problems for a couple of buoys, which have to be reattached. Alignment is also difficult. Adrenaline galore, perpetual motion of the rowers who, waiting to resume position, continue to warm up. At buoy 1 San Marco Pontino; buoy 2 San Jacopo; buoy 3 Salviano; buoy 4 Ovosodo; buoy 5 Labrone; buoy 6 Ardenza; buoy 7 Borgo Cappuccini; buoy 8 Venice.

The Palio is red and white!

At 19.56 the start! Balance at the first strokes, Salviano “bites” and pushes hard. But there is not much distance between the various boats, all the crews are absolutely in the race.

After the first tack, not even halfway through the race Pontino, Venice and Borgo are in good shape. At the second tack, Venice in water 8 and Borgo in water 7 compete for everything, but the Pontine is holding up well. Costante Neri’s weapon now appears to be in difficulty, it is delayed. Now the crews are shelling out, while Venice and Pontino are becoming protagonists of this Palio Marinaro. Pontino San Marco hasn’t won since 1994 and today they’re playing it big. Venice passes forward, then Pontino, Borgo and Ardenza towards the final rush. Now it’s Venice that breaks away in a very tight, exhausting final, fantastic for managing physical and mental effort. The red and white team wins this 2023 edition. Seven rowers under the age of 21 is also a great prospect. Risi’atori very close to success, bad in the Barontini, but the Palio belongs to Venice.

After winning the Liberation Trophy (click and see), the Risi’atori Cup (click and see) and the Barontini Cup (click and see), in this lap Borgo Cappuccini is unable to hit the grand slam.

Venice therefore wins the Palio 2023 after a great race: trophy on the showcase with full merit to the red and white crew.

The final ranking

Vince Venezia 10′ 23″ 8; second postor Pontino 10′ 36″ 2; third place Ardenza 10′ 37″ 3; followed by Borgo 10′ 39″ 1, Salviano 10′ 59″ 3, San Jacopo 11′ 12″ 4, Labrone 11′ 14″ 3, Ovosodo 11′ 22″ 8.

Ancient Alexander

