The Venezuela-Guyana dispute intensifies due to the arrival of a British ship and the military deployment of Maduro

The dispute between Venezuela and Guyana has intensified with the arrival of a British warship and the military deployment ordered by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The arrival of the HMS Trent in Guyanese waters has reignited tensions between the two countries, which have been embroiled in a century-old struggle for the territory of Essequibo. The dispute has escalated with the discovery of rich oil deposits in the region.

In response to the presence of the British warship, Venezuela has mobilized 5,682 combatants in a “defense” deployment that includes Russian F-16 and Sukhoi fighter planes, warships, ocean patrol vessels, boats armed with missiles, and amphibious vehicles. Maduro has called the arrival of the British warship a “provocation and threat” against Venezuela’s peace and sovereignty.

The United Kingdom has responded by saying that the Venezuelan maneuvers are “unjustified and should stop.” Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali has sought to reduce tensions, stating that the exercises with the British were not intended to be aggressive or constitute an offensive act.

The presence of the British warship has also raised concerns in the region, with Brazil expressing its concern and urging that military demonstrations be avoided to allow ongoing dialogue to yield results.

The dispute over Essequibo has led to fears of an armed conflict in the region. However, Maduro and Ali met on December 14 and agreed that their governments will not use force against each other under any circumstances.

The dispute also has internal political implications for Venezuela, as Maduro seeks a third re-election in 2024. However, concerns have been raised about the political manipulation of the conflict and the need to protect national territory.

The United States, which has oil interests in both countries, has remained silent on the issue so far. The tension between Venezuela and Guyana has once again put the spotlight on the territorial dispute and the geopolitical implications in the region.

