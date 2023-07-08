The Venezuelan Economy Predicted to Remain Stagnant in 2023, Says Economist

Title: Venezuelan Economy Faces Bleak Future with Zero Growth Predicted in 2023, Says Economist

Subtitle: Despite signs of recovery, Venezuelan economy stumbles in first half of the year, grappling with inflation and declining oil production

Caracas, Venezuela – The Venezuelan economy is projected to experience zero growth in 2023, according to economist Ángel Alvarado, a member of the Venezuelan Finance Observatory (OVF). In an interview with La Romántica 88.9 FM, Alvarado highlighted the challenges faced by the country’s economy, which has been grappling with inflation and stagnated oil production.

Alvarado explained that the Venezuelan economy has been dollarizing since 1983, resulting from the infamous Black Friday event, and this trend has continued to grow due to the persistent instability of the bolivar. “Venezuela maintains high inflation, the problem persists, it is still there. With each passing day, the Venezuelan continues to lose his purchasing power; the problem is deeper, we have an economy that has been reduced by 80%,” emphasized Alvarado.

The economist also pointed out that Venezuela’s oil production has stagnated, compounded by the fact that the price of crude oil has plummeted by at least 30% compared to previous years. “You have an oil price that is not going to recover its levels of 100 dollars, this shock is extremely important; You have a decline in all PDVSA projects,” stated Alvarado, highlighting the difficult prospects for recovering crude oil production levels in Venezuela.

According to the Venezuelan Finance Observatory (OVF), the country’s monthly inflation rate in June 2023 stood at 8.5%, representing an increase compared to the previous month’s figure of 7.6%. The annualized and accumulated inflation rates were even more concerning, reaching 429% and 100.8%, respectively. “This indicates that the inflationary process persists despite the efforts to anchor the exchange rate,” warned the OVF.

The dire economic situation highlights the urgent need for financial stability measures and economic reforms to revive the Venezuelan economy. Without immediate action and support, experts fear that the Venezuelan population will continue to suffer from the erosion of their purchasing power, perpetuating the economic hardships faced by the country.

As independent journalism strives to shed light on the uncomfortable realities, it relies on the support of its readers to continue delivering uncensored news. With the unwavering backing of its readers, journalism can play a crucial role in ensuring the public remains informed about critical issues affecting Venezuela and beyond.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

