The Venezuelan Red Cross Accepts Restructuring Board for Institution Renewal

The Venezuelan Red Cross has announced that it has agreed to be part of a restructuring board to rebuild the institution. This decision comes after consultations with national and international actors. The Red Cross aims to update its statutes, create transparency mechanisms for its processes, ensure the integrity of its volunteers, and hold democratic elections within a maximum of 12 months.

In a statement released on its social media platforms, the Venezuelan Red Cross stated that it will seek the support and guidance of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross. As part of the restructuring process, a comprehensive audit of the organization will be carried out, with representatives from the diplomatic corps accredited in the country observing the proceedings.

The newly formed restructuring board includes Ricardo Cusanno, the former president of Fedecámaras, a federation of the country’s leading businessmen, and María Fátima Garces, the academic vice-rector of the Central University of Venezuela, among others.

This development comes following a ruling from the Supreme Court of Justice on Friday, which ordered the restructuring of the Venezuelan Red Cross. The court’s decision was made in response to a request by the attorney general, Tareck William Saab. However, several Venezuelan NGOs have expressed their concerns over the appointment of Ricardo Cusanno to lead the process.

Cusanno, on his social media platforms, expressed his humility and commitment to taking on the challenge. He also called for the support and collaboration of different organizations, sectors of civil society, and the international Red Cross bodies. Cusanno emphasized the importance of transparency and acting in line with the humanitarian principles of the institution.

The Venezuelan Red Cross is now poised to embark on a significant transformation process with the goal of revitalizing its operations and ensuring its continued ability to provide essential humanitarian assistance to those in need.

