The very difficult job of the new Turkish central banker

On Thursday Hafize Gaye Erkan, the president of the Turkish central bank just appointed by the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, should announce an increase in interest rates with the aim of countering the increase in inflation. Expectations on Erkan’s decision are very high: a rate hike will mean that Turkey, after years of economic policies deemed bizarre and reckless by most economists, is returning to more orthodox choices similar to those of other major international economies. If Erkan instead decides not to raise rates, it will be a big disappointment for the markets but above all it could be a serious problem for the Turkish economy.

Since 2021, while the rest of the world has raised interest rates to fight inflation, Erdogan has forced the Turkish central bank to cut them. Cutting rates is exactly the opposite of what according to economic theory should be done at a time of high inflation, because it effectively means leaving it unchecked and allowing it to rise further.

This is what has happened: in recent years, Turkey has experienced a huge increase in inflation and a worrying depreciation of the Turkish lira, which has effectively impoverished the population. Turkish inflation is currently at 39 percent but in recent months it had even exceeded 80 (in Italy, for comparison, it is 7.6 percent).

But after winning last month’s presidential election, Erdogan hinted that he was ready to abandon his unorthodox policies and take action to limit the damage to the economy. In particular, he appointed as Economy Minister Mehmet Simsek, a highly authoritative and internationally respected economist who had already been part of the Turkish government about fifteen years ago, in one of the country’s periods of maximum economic expansion.

The other notable appointment was precisely that of Hafize Gaye Erkan, a 44-year-old bank manager who over the course of her career has held positions of great importance in a series of US banks. Given her career, Erkan is quite a respected figure and is believed to be a proponent of orthodox monetary policies, as opposed to those adopted by Erdogan in recent years. Also for this reason, since you were appointed, the Turkish stock exchange has done quite well, a sign that the markets “trust” you.

The Wall Street Journal defined Erkan's job as "the most difficult in Turkey": not only because she will find herself managing the monetary policy of a country with an extremely compromised economic situation, but also because Erdogan notoriously has a rather stormy relationship with central bankers: from 2020 to today he replaced four, mainly due to disagreements over whether to raise interest rates.

Hafize Gaye Erkan was born in Istanbul and spent most of her career as an executive in the US financial system. This makes her at the same time a highly respected person in international economic circles but almost unknown in Turkey, where she has never been involved in political circles or public administration in the economic sector. Erkan also has no experience as a central banker, but this is generally not considered a problem: Jerome Powell, the current chairman of the US Federal Reserve, also has an investment bank background, while the president of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde is formally a lawyer, even if she has considerable financial background.

Erkan is also the first woman to hold the position in Turkey, and this is a remarkable fact in a political-economic system in which the vast majority of positions of power are occupied by men.

After graduating in 2005, Erkan joined Goldman Sachs, a major American bank, and within a few years became a top executive. In 2014 she joined the American bank First Republic Bank, and in 2021 she was appointed co-CEO with the founder of the bank, Jim Herbert. Everyone believed that Herbert had chosen Erkan to succeed him as head of the bank, and that she would soon become sole managing director. But in December 2021 Herbert was forced to resign due to ill health, and Erkan also resigned soon after.

A few months ago First Republic Bank went bankrupt in the context of the brief US banking crisis this spring, and was sold to JP Morgan, another larger US bank. However, Erkan had already been out of the bank for almost two years, and no particular responsibilities were attributed to her.

Erkan was later CEO of Greystone, a US company that deals with home loans, but left the job after a few months. She was also for a time on the board of directors of Tiffany, the famous jewelry company.

In appointing Erkan as president of the central bank, the Turkish government has evidently sought a technical figure, with little involvement in politics, who has a good reputation abroad and who can be credible.

However, the difficulties for Erkan will be numerous. At the moment, President Erdogan seems willing to agree to a rate hike, but it is not clear how he will react as the effects of this policy begin to be felt on the Turkish economy. A rate hike (and a decisive and sustained rate hike over time such as the one believed to be implemented by the Turkish Central Bank) makes it possible to gradually bring inflation under control, but at the same time causes a sharp slowdown in activity economic.

High interest rates mean, among other things, that companies and individuals are discouraged from borrowing money to buy things or invest. For example, people buy fewer houses, hire fewer workers to build or renovate them, and less money circulates. In this way inflation slows down because people spend less money, but at the same time the economy also slows down, to the point of reaching a recession, as is happening in countries adopting the euro. This could generate discontent among the population, and lead Erdogan to change his mind again about which monetary policies to adopt.