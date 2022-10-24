Original title: Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment said that China actively participates in the global governance of climate change and promotes the establishment of a fair, reasonable, cooperative and win-win global climate governance system

International Online Report (Reporter Wei Yuchen Zhang Xiaoxiao): The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that promoting green development and promoting the harmonious coexistence of man and nature. On the morning of the 21st, the press center of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held the fifth press conference, focusing on “building a beautiful China where man and nature coexist in harmony”. At the meeting, Zhai Qing, member of the party group and vice minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, pointed out that in the past ten years, my country’s ecological civilization construction and ecological environmental protection have undergone historic, turning and overall changes. He also emphasized that China firmly practices multilateralism, actively participates in the global governance of climate change, and promotes the establishment of a fair, reasonable, cooperative and win-win global climate governance system.

Zhai Qing said: “my country’s achievements in ecological environmental protection have been widely recognized by the international community, and China has become an important participant, contributor and leader in the construction of global ecological civilization.”

This is the statement made by Zhai Qing, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a member of the Party Leadership Group and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, when he talked about the changes in my country’s ecological civilization construction and ecological environmental protection in the past ten years. He pointed out that in the past ten years, China has adhered to the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, and adhered to the integrated protection and systematic management of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand. The construction of a beautiful China has taken a major step forward. “Up to now, the area of ​​various types of nature reserves at all levels accounts for about 18% of the country’s land area, and the first batch of 5 national parks including Sanjiangyuan and giant pandas have been established. Systematic governance, the implementation of major biodiversity conservation projects, the recovery and growth of wild populations of more than 300 rare and endangered wild animals and plants, the northern tour of Yunnan wild elephant tour groups, the frequent appearance of the ‘Smiling Angel’ Yangtze finless porpoise, the reproduction and migration of Tibetan antelopes, Indigenous fish such as Baiyangdian carp carp have gradually recovered, and my country’s biodiversity conservation has achieved solid results.”

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly pointed out that from 2035 to the middle of this century, my country will be built into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful, and major arrangements have been made to promote the construction of a beautiful China. In Zhai Qing’s view, the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China profoundly clarified that Chinese-style modernization is a modernization in which man and nature coexist in harmony, and has made major arrangements for promoting green development and the harmonious coexistence of man and nature, which points out the way forward for promoting the construction of a beautiful China. .

The radiation influence of ecological civilization construction is not only reflected in the country. When answering a question from a reporter from China Broadcasting Corporation of China Central Radio and Television Station, Zhai Qing emphasized that, as an important participant, contributor and leader in the construction of global ecological civilization, China firmly practices multilateralism and strives to promote the construction of a fair, reasonable, cooperative and common society. A win-win global environmental governance system also contributes to the sustainable development of mankind.

He pointed out that in terms of green “Belt and Road” construction, China advocated the establishment of the “Belt and Road” Green Development International Alliance, which has more than 150 partners in more than 40 countries; The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement have been fully and effectively implemented; in terms of pragmatically carrying out multilateral and bilateral environmental cooperation, a China-EU high-level dialogue mechanism on the environment and climate has been established, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member state environment ministers’ meeting and China-ASEAN environmental cooperation have been actively carried out. Forums and other exchange and dialogue mechanisms. He also said: “Strengthening South-South cooperation and cooperation with neighboring countries has supported projects and actions in areas such as biodiversity conservation, green economy, chemical management, and implementation of international environmental conventions in Africa, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The projects and activities are now seeing good results. As of June 2022, we have signed 43 climate change cooperation documents with 38 developing countries, and we have provided assistance to climate change related materials such as meteorological satellites, photovoltaic power generation systems, and new energy vehicles. Help relevant countries improve their ability to deal with climate change.”

It is worth noting that climate change is currently a prominent global challenge. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly stated that the adjustment of industrial structure, pollution control, ecological protection, and response to climate change should be coordinated; and carbon neutralization should be actively and steadily promoted. Zhai Qing pointed out on the same day that in 2020, China‘s carbon emission intensity will drop by 48.4% compared with 2005, exceeding its commitment to the international community, and at the same time, it will actively contribute to global climate governance. As the world‘s largest developing country, China will complete the world‘s highest reduction in carbon emission intensity, and achieve carbon peaking to carbon neutrality in the shortest time in global history.

Talking about how to deal with the threat posed by climate change next, he said: “We adhere to multilateralism, adhere to the principle of fairness, common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, and actively promote the signing, entry into force and implementation of the Paris Agreement. We Actively carry out South-South cooperation on climate change with the vast number of developing countries, and do our best to help developing countries, especially small island states, African countries and least developed countries, improve their ability to cope with climate change and reduce the adverse effects of climate change. We are willing to work with all parties to actively participate in the global governance of climate change, promote the establishment of a fair, reasonable, cooperative and win-win global climate governance system, continue to deepen South-South cooperation on climate change, and contribute Chinese strength, Chinese wisdom, and China to addressing global climate change. Program.”Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: