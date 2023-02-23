Zmago Sagadin believes that both Red Star and Partizan can be among the eight best teams in the Euroleague.

Source: MN PRESS

Red Star and Partizan are fighting for entry into the best eight teams of the Euroleague. Black and white are in a slightly better position at the moment, with a score of 13-11, while red and white are 11-13. Next are the decisive matches and the end of the elite competition, which was also talked about Victory of Sagadin (70).

The experienced expert and former Zvezda strategist expressed his expectations about the “eternal” and what could be the advantages of both teams in the continuation of the competition. “There are still 10 rounds left, Partizan is among the eight now, Zvezda did a great thing by winning in Tel Aviv. You can see the firm hand of Željko Obradović, the concept, better defense, a positive score and that is the way to pass. They are stable, reaching for the goal, I don’t think they can slip up anywhere else, but they have a tough schedule. The red and whites have moved away from that, every match is ‘to be or to be’, but if Facundo Campaco loses from March 1, then it can be a different song“, wrote Sagadin in the column for “Sports club“.

Then he talked about the great Argentine playmaker. “I would also like to apostrophize the importance of Kampac, when he can help the red and whites in the Euroleague. He works one hundred percent for the team, that’s what he’s known for. And in these Balkan areas, there is no player who can measure up to the Argentine. For someone to play so fiercely for the team’s result. There he is, without competition, number one. It doesn’t matter if he scored two, four, 10 or 16 points, he works for the team. Zvezda herself is not aware of what she got with him, he is a born winner and a trump card to get the team involved in the fight for at least the eighth position of the Euroleague.”

He then gave his opinion on the clubs that could be among the top eight.

“For me, Real is too high in the table, it can only fall and neither they nor Monaco deserve that place. The French use three or four players, and they play on several fronts, a drop in the game is noticeable. Efes should not be ruled out, they are currently below lines, but Shane Larkin is coming back. Writing them off would be suicide. Maccabi is pushing, although I wouldn’t bet on them. It’s not even Zalgiris who is playing surprisingly well, I expected them to be weaker, and it’s not even Virtus who doesn’t have the seriousness to those among the eight. To conclude, Zvezda still has very real chances, and Partizan, with several victories away from home, made a result that guarantees a place among the top 8“, says Sagadin.