The festival Life of Vilanova and Geltrú has announced the full poster of its ninth edition at the opening party of the event. Vida 2023 will be held from June 29 al July 6th and will have the participation of Jungle (DJ Set), Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Pongo, Glasvegas, Dehd, Keg, The Gulps, Socunbohemio, Henrio, Maria Jaumeamong other artists.

All of them can be seen together with others previously announced as Suede, The Libertines, Franc Moody, Spiritualized, Valeria Castro, Aurora, Julieta Venegas, El Niño de Elche, Jorge Drexler, Xoel López, L’Impératrice, La Plazuela, Whitney, La Casa Azul o Tim Bernardes. The general poster offers more than forty artists and musical selectors from the national and international music scene that will offer a combination of different musical genres and will make the public dance both day and night.

He June 29 we can enjoy the concerts of Alex Amor, Talk about me in the present, Henrio, Julieta Venegas, Killin’Cactuz, La Casa Azul, Lady Avocado & Golfo Guinea, Maria Jaume, Núria Graham and many more. He June 30th musicians like Franc Moody, Alba Morena, L’Imperératrice, Maria Hein, Irene Garry, Niño de Elche, Pongo, among others. Lastly, the 1st of July will act Dani, Dehd, Ernest Crusats, Fonki Chef, Glasvegas, Holograma, Jorge Drexler, Keg, La Costa Brava and more artists that you can consult in the festival website.

They have also launched the poster of the club lifewhich features British duo Jungle; the DJ barcelonian Bulma Beatthe trio of selectors Cool Girls, formed by the artists Dani, Kimberly Tell y Mariagrep; Alan McGee, British manager of mythical bands such as Oasis or Primal Scream; the music lover Fonki Cheff and the couple of DJs Lady Avocado & Gulf of Guinea who play sound jewels with tropical flavors on vinyl.

They will also prick Adrian Marth , Gaspar & Elena, Maadraassoo, Maria Herlop and La Busa, Nacho Ruiz DJ, VEMO and Carxofa Dj. Subscriptions for this edition are about to run out. You can buy the day tickets, the Vida Camp and the Wild side in this link.