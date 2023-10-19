Home » the video calling for the release of Hamas hostages – Corriere TV
The video by Hagai Levi, famous creator of Israeli series (from In treatment to The affair), to ask for the return home of Hamas prisoners, with the social campaign #BringThemHomeNow»

«Bring them home now»: «Bring them home, immediately». This is the guiding message of the campaign created by Hagai Levi, famous creator of Israeli series (from In treatment to The affair): who in the video above shows some of the 199 prisoners of the extremist group in videos that show them in moments of serenity, with family and friends. «Look at them, help them. Do everything you can, share their stories. Bring them home now.”

October 18, 2023 – Updated October 18, 2023, 6:28 pm

