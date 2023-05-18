The video delighted the public: Police officers carried two women from Novi Sad across a flooded street (VIDEO) | Info

River police rescued residents of Novi Sad during yesterday’s storm.

A severe storm hit Novi Sad yesterday around 19:00, the streets were flooded and traffic was blocked. Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, due to the consequences of rainfall, intervened in the territory of the City of Novi Sad, the municipality of Beočin, Sremski Karlovci, Zrenjanin, Šabac, Ruma and Valjevo, and firefighters and rescuers were also involved in the rescue operation. According to the latest information, two people were injured in this city in a strong storm.

A video of two police officers carrying two girls across flooded streets to a safe place appeared on social networks.

Due to the storm, the match between “Vojvodina” and “Čukarički”, which was played at the “Karađorđe” stadium, was interrupted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

