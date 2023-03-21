Home World the video of the abuse of force – Corriere TV
the video of the abuse of force

A video released by Washington Post shows yet another episode of abuse of force by the police against a African American citizen (with mental problems). In the images (without sound) taken by the video surveillance cameras of the Central State Hospital of Virginiawhere the 28-year-old Irvo Otieno had gone on March 6, are seen up to ten people – sheriff’s office officers and medical workers – piled up above him before his death. The 28-year-old was held down and chained for about 11 minutes until that it hasn’t stopped moving. There is no need to use a defibrillator.

March 21, 2023 – Updated March 21, 2023, 5:52 PM

