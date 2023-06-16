Home » The video of the attack on Jelena Radanović was published Fun
World

The video of the attack on Jelena Radanović was published Fun

by admin
The video of the attack on Jelena Radanović was published Fun

In the show “Paparaco lov”, a video from the security camera in front of the house of Sloba and Jelena Radanović was broadcast.

Source: Kurir / Damir Dervišagić

After the incident that took place in front of her sons, Jelena and her sister went to the Emergency Center where her injuries were diagnosed, and now the show “Paparazzo Hunt” was broadcast and video of the attack.

The video shows Jelena walking towards her ex-husband’s car with her son, who then gets into the car. Jelena starts to get into the car next to the child, but she is the former grabs her hand, pulls her, and then throws her out of the car, after which Radanovićka ends up on the concrete.

See:


Footage of the attack on Jelena Radanović
Izvor: Youtube/ Paparazzo Lov // DNK

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  The attack on Rushdie jeopardizes the US-Iran nuclear deal

You may also like

Kinder Malo glorifies healing with “Don’t kill yourself”

Weather forecast and road condition | Info

Should children under the age of 14 also...

negotiations in stand-by, Mesik is being monitored

Assets for 18 million euros confiscated from the...

Floods in Serbia state of emergency in 35...

how cloud-native features can help

Nations League – Mancini after Spain-Italy 2-1: “They...

there is something new in the Revenue Agency...

Daily horoscope June 16, 2023 year | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy