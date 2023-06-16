The video of the attack on Jelena Radanović was published Fun

In the show “Paparaco lov”, a video from the security camera in front of the house of Sloba and Jelena Radanović was broadcast.

Source: Kurir / Damir Dervišagić

After the incident that took place in front of her sons, Jelena and her sister went to the Emergency Center where her injuries were diagnosed, and now the show “Paparazzo Hunt” was broadcast and video of the attack.

The video shows Jelena walking towards her ex-husband’s car with her son, who then gets into the car. Jelena starts to get into the car next to the child, but she is the former grabs her hand, pulls her, and then throws her out of the car, after which Radanovićka ends up on the concrete.

Footage of the attack on Jelena Radanović Izvor: Youtube/ Paparazzo Lov // DNK

