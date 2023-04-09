Four dead and numerous wounded. Searches still in progress

An avalanche occurred on Easter day, Sunday 9 April, at the Armancette glacier in the French Alps. «The provisional report speaks of 4 dead and several injured», reported the interior minister of France Gérald Darmanin. “Rescuers are still at work. Thanks for their action. Thoughts for the victims and their loved ones», added Darmanin. The avalanche occurred in a fairly busy area, with more than twenty rescuers on site. It is a 500-metre-wide avalanche that has descended over 1,500 m in altitude, reports the local newspaper «Le Dauphiné Libéré».