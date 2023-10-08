Home » The video of the barrage of rockets on Tel Aviv – Corriere TV
The announcement from the Al-Qassam Brigades: «150 rockets fired». Warning sirens sound in the Israeli city

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, they launched 150 rockets at Tel Aviv in response to the Israeli bombing of a building in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the same unit.

“In response to the attack on a residential tower in central Gaza, Al-Qassam brigades are now launching a massive rocket attack, firing 150 rockets at Tel Aviv,” the statement said.

