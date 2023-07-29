the video of the cloud of fire – Corriere TV

An ammunition depot exploded in Greece in the fire that affected the Air Force base, in Nea Aghialo, near Volos on Thursday. The authorities have ordered a ban on traffic within a radius of three kilometers from the site of the explosion, while over 1,000 people were welcomed by the Volos Exhibition Center, which was set up for citizens displaced from areas threatened by the fire. In the town of Nea Aghialo some buildings were damaged due to the force of the explosion. There are no injuries.

July 28, 2023 – Updated July 28, 2023, 8:06 PM

