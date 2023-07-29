Home » the video of the cloud of fire – Corriere TV
World

the video of the cloud of fire – Corriere TV

by admin
the video of the cloud of fire – Corriere TV

An ammunition depot exploded in Greece in the fire that affected the Air Force base, in Nea Aghialo, near Volos on Thursday. The authorities have ordered a ban on traffic within a radius of three kilometers from the site of the explosion, while over 1,000 people were welcomed by the Volos Exhibition Center, which was set up for citizens displaced from areas threatened by the fire. In the town of Nea Aghialo some buildings were damaged due to the force of the explosion. There are no injuries.

July 28, 2023 – Updated July 28, 2023, 8:06 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  General elections in Montenegro: a populist race / Montenegro / Areas / Home

You may also like

The mistake of the British Defense: a confidential...

Li Jiachao Visits Malaysia, Strengthening Trade and Investment...

The new charges against Trump in the case...

Fiorentina return to the Conference League: now the...

“Migrants stranded in the desert between Tunisia and...

Three bodies were found in the village of...

Russian Missile Attack Injures Five in Dnipro, Ukraine

Stress test, Italian banks passed with full marks:...

Bimbo dies at the nursery school in Caltabiano,...

Two Republican lawmakers are blocking food from reaching...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy