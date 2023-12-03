Home » the video of the decorations in the presidential residence – Corriere TV
World

by admin
In a video published on X, the first lady showed the decorated rooms at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington

Through her X/Twitter account, first lady Jill Biden showed the web the decorations set up in the White House, in Washington, for Christmas. President Joe Biden’s wife released a video showing the before and after in many rooms of the presidential residence. Last November 27, the first lady had already anticipated the theme of the decorations, namely “Magic, amazement and joy” of the Christmas holidays.

December 2, 2023 – Updated December 3, 2023, 10:00 am

