The video of the drone that hit a Russian tanker in the Kerch Strait – Corriere TV

The attack took place tonight: traffic suspended in the strait suspended for three hours

This night, August 5th, another drone hit a Russian ship. The Russian chemical tanker «SIG» was damaged in the Kerch Strait. Some crew members were injured from shards of glass during the attack, Russian authorities say. Two tugboats arrived at the scene. According to Moscow media, it is the chemical tanker hit by American sanctions for having supplied fuel to the Russian forces rushed to the aid of the regime of Bashar al-Assad during the war in Syria. Traffic on the bridge linking the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Moscow, to Russia has been suspended for three hours. The Kerch bridge is the only bridge of its kind that connects Crimea to Russia and is used in particular for the transport of material to the Moscow military on the Ukrainian front.

August 5, 2023 – Updated August 5, 2023 , 10:33 am

