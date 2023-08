Evacuations underway in Hawaii after Hurricane Dora fueled and strengthened a series of wildfires. In Maui, several people were forced to jump into the sea to save themselves from the flames, while on the main street of Lahaina, dozens of shops were destroyed by fire. In the video, a group of at least three people escape from the flames.

August 9, 2023 – Updated August 9, 2023, 4:41 pm

