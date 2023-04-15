the video of the explosions – Corriere TV

Military aircraft flying low over the airport and the city of Khartoum: the images circulating on social networks tell of theattack by pro-Russian militias in Sudan. Fighting has been recorded in neighborhoods of Riyadh, Khartoum 2 (where the Italian Embassy is also located)Manshiya and Soba: «literally everywhere».

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudan’s paramilitary formation controlled by the Vice President of the Transitional Council Mohamed Hamdan “Hemeti” Dagalo and endorsed by Russian group Wagnerthey stated that they have taken control of the Presidential palace of Khartoum andmerowe airportnorth of the capital.

Tensions had already been very high for several days and erupted this morning when, according to the RSF, an impressive offensive by regular forces at the Soba base was to begin.