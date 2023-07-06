Home » the video of the interior of Prigozhin’s villa- Corriere TV
A luxurious home in St. Petersburg, unbridled luxury, heavy weapons, disguises, a helicopter and many banknotes: Evgenij Prigozhin’s villa returns all the roughness and contradictions of the character. Lots of weapons, including very expensive custom machine guns, boxes full of cash, a giant hammer with the plaque “For negotiating” on it, a stuffed alligator, leather armchairs, the pool table and the faux-antique atmosphere, as well as the foyer with sweeping staircase and black and white tiled floor.
Details that distance Prigozhin’s image from that of a man of the people. And it returns that of a nouveau riche, who has access to unthinkable privileges for his people.

