A scary fire. High flames and panic at «Barracuda Inn Resort»the Italian tourist village in Watamu (Kenya), which was almost completely destroyed. 180 tourists on the run. The all-Italian resort is very popular with our compatriots. Two Italian tourists who were staying there were injured and were admitted to the District Hospital of Malindi but they would not be “in danger of life».

They would be all save the other Italians vacationing at the Barracuda Inn resort. Another hotel was also semi-destroyed, Lily Palm: in ashes only the restaurant on the sea. Two other Italian structures in Watamu (Seven Island and Jacaranda), have made their rooms available for displaced persons, many of whom, having registered to the Farnesina App «Where are we in the world», they immediately received an alert message.

“We were pardoned by the wind – the general manager of the Lily Palm Resort, Maurizio Ciorra told the agencies – the flames stopped just before the kitchens and the hotel rooms, where about a hundred Italians are staying, were not affected” .

Several messages on Facebook. «Friends from Italy, we want to reassure you that we are fine. Today in the late morning a restaurant in the center caught fire and with the wind the flames destroyed the famous Barracuda inn resort» writes Giulia. Then others of the same tenor. Great fear but luckily everything went well.

February 22, 2023 – Updated February 22, 2023, 5:14 pm

