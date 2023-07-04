Home » the video of the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv – Corriere TV
This morning in Tel Aviv, Israel, a 23-year-old he threw his car at full speed into pedestrians on Pinkhas Rosen Street. Seven people were injured, three are in serious condition. According to initial reports, the attacker first overwhelmed the crowd, then got out of the car and attempted to stab another person. The man was shot dead by a passerby. Footage shared on social media showed the attacker dead at the site of the bombing. Hamas spokesman Hazem Kassem said: “The heroic action in Tel Aviv is the first response to Israel’s crimes against our people in Jenin refugee camp.”

July 4, 2023 – Updated July 4, 2023, 5:18 pm

