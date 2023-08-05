The video of the Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian chemical tanker Sig in the Kerch Strait

Some crew members of the Russian chemical tanker Mr were injured by shards of glass during an attack by Ukrainian marine drones in the Kerch Strait tonight. The vessel was damaged and two tugs arrived at the scene. According to the Moscow media, it is about the chemical tanker subject to US sanctions for providing fuel to Russian forces rushing to aid the regime Bashar al-Assad during the war in Syria. Traffic on the bridge linking the Moscow-annexed Crimea peninsula to Russia was suspended for three hours before resuming early Saturday morning, according to the highway information centre. The Kerch bridge is the only bridge of its kind that connects Crimea to Russia and is used in particular for the transport of material to the Moscow military on the Ukrainian front.

