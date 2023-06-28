Home » the video on social networks – Corriere TV
In Nanterre, just outside Paris, on the morning of 27 June a police officer shot and killed a 17-year-old boy who was stopped driving a car. The officer opened fire when the boy attempted to drive away. According to French police, the 17-year-old had initially tried to run them over.

A video, shared on Twitter, shows that one of the policemen had aimed a weapon at the young man and then opened fire as he tries to leave with the car. Shortly after the boy crashed his car, dying of gunshot wounds. He fights in the night in Nanterre after the killing of the young man. (Twitter)

June 28, 2023 – Updated June 28, 2023, 09:59 am

