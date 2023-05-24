by gds.it – ​​17 minutes ago

Tensions, clashes, three policemen injured on the day in which Palermo remembered the Capaci massacre and commemorated the victims. In this video released in the evening by the police station, we see the moment in which “a group of about …

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: ««Fringes antagonistic to the procession in Palermo, garrison forced»: the video released by the police station appeared 17 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it».