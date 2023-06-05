Home » the video with the military doing «shhhh»- Corriere TV
The images with the request for ‘operational silence’ before the counter-offensive against the Russian forces

In the first weekend of June, the Defense of Kiev released a cinematic-quality video in which a large number of soldiers in the most diverse battle environments put their index fingers to their mouths. The soundtrack is punctuated by explosions of all kinds, but the military can still be heard saying «Shhhh», «Silence». The message is very clear. Expectations have risen around what should be a large-scale attack by Ukrainian forces to retake Russian-occupied territory to the east and south: battle plans need silence. Ukrainian colleagues close to the government assure that the armed forces have catechized them. Don’t expect press releases hour by hour, don’t expect trumpet calls. We’ll say what happened only when it’s done: «Shhhh».

June 5, 2023 – Updated June 5, 2023 , 11:17 pm

