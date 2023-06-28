The Vidovdan Council in Banja Luka | Info

The traditional “Vidovdan Assembly” was held this evening in Banja Luka on the plateau in front of the Temple of Christ the Savior with an appropriate cultural and artistic program.

The message of tonight’s gathering is that Kosovo and Metohija are a covenant and a thread that unites them, as well as that the gathering around the Temple of Christ the Savior is a reminder not to forget the Kosovo Covenant around which the entire new history of the Serbian people is woven.

The program was organized by the Serbian Assembly “Baštionik” with the support of the city of Banjaluk, and during this traditional manifestation, those present had the opportunity to hear a speech by Professor Miloš Ković.

Nevena Jokić from “Baštionik” expressed her satisfaction with the response to the gathering they traditionally organize on the occasion of Vidovdan.

“The response is greater than we expected. The “Baštionik” association, among other things, helps Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija. We have campaigns throughout the year. We try to contribute to it ourselves, and to somehow enable all our fellow citizens to participate. in that. We see what’s happening. It’s not just the material help that means to them, but much more that someone is thinking of them. When we see their faces, it’s priceless.” said Jokić’s Srna.

