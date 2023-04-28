the Viola in the final against Inter

by gds.it – ​​9 minutes ago

After the 2-0 victory in the first leg semi-final, a simple 0-0 with Cremonese in the second leg is enough for Fiorentina to secure their pass for the 2023 Frecciarossa Italian Cup final. Al Franchi goes to…

